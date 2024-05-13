Commissionerate Police busts NH looters’ gang in Cuttack, 5 arrested

Cuttack: The Cuttack unit of Commissionerate Police today busted a National Highway looters’ gang and arrested five members and seized arms from their possessions.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Mancheswar police conducted raid at Bali Yatra ground at Jaripatana and arrested five persons while planning to commit dacoity at NH-16 from transporting vehicles.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Bhanja (25), Kanha Bhoi (22), Sagar Bhoi (24), Bapi alias Pravat Jena (32) and Jaiheamand aka Bikash Behera (24).

Police also seized one each sword, Billhock (Katuri) and iron rod and two stainless knives from their possessions.

During interrogation, police came to know that the accused persons, who have criminal cases against them, used to target the passers, transporting vehicle, cars, bikes at midnight moving on NH-16.

Below is the list of chacater and antecedent of the arrested persons:

Rohit Bhanja:

Mancheswar Ps case no-238 dtd 24.06.2023 u/s- 294/307/323/324/341/379/506/34 IPC

Mancheswar Ps case no-91 dtd 28.02.2020 u/s- 341/323/294/506 IPC

Mancheswar Ps case no-225 dtd 20.07.2023 u/s- 379 IPC

Mancheswar Ps case no-265 dtd 18.08.2020 u/s- 448/427/385/294/506 IPC

Mancheswar Ps case no-456 dtd 4.12.2022 u/s- 341/323/325/294/307/506/34 IPC

Kanha Bhoi:

Mancheswar PS Case No-265 Dt.09.07.2019 u/s 294/323/341/354/354(B)/354(D)/506/34 IPC/12 POCSO Act

Mancheswar PS Case No-340 Dt.21.10.2021 u/s 294/323/379/427/506/34 IPC

Mancheswar PS Case No-341 Dt.21.10.2021 u/s 294/307/323/341/427/454/506/34 IPC

Sagar Bhoi:

Mancheswar PS Case No-7 Dt. 02.01.2018 u/s 294/451/34 IPC

Mancheswar PS Case No-51 Dt. 26.01.2018 u/s 294/307/324/506/34 IPC/9(B) IE Act/25/27 Arms Act

Mancheswar PS Case No-52 Dt. 26.01.2018 u/s 294/323/354/379/506/34 IPC/27 Arms Act

Mancheswar PS Case No-111 Dt. 26.02.2018 u/s 294/324/341/506/34 IPC

Mancheswar PS Case No-389 Dt. 25.11.2021 u/s 294/323/341/379/506/34 IPC

Mancheswar PS Case no-444 dtd 23.10.2023 u/s 399/402 IPC

Mancheswar PS Case No-25 dtd 26.01.2022 u/s 394/323/506/34 IPC

Saheed Nagar Ps Cae No-76 dtd 11.02.2019 u/s 341/294/323/387/427/506/34 IPC

Saheed Nagar PS case No-49 dtd 24.01.2018 u/s 341/307/326/379/34 IPC

Bapi @ Pravat Jena:

Mancheswar PS Case No-386 dtd 18.10.2022 u/s 294/307/323/379/427/34 IPC

Mancheswar PS Case No-225 dtd 18.06.2019 u/s 395 IPC

Mancheswar PS Case No-219 dtd 27.04.2024 u/s 341/323/447/506/34 IPC

Jaiheamand @ Bikash Barik:

Mancheswar PS Case No-219 dtd 27.04.2024, u/s 341/323/447/506/34 IPC

