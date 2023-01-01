Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming electric SUV to be showcased in Auto Expo 2023, to offer a range up to 500km

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its first electric SUV in India in the form of YY8 (codename). The SUV will offer a range of up to 500km and will be showcased in Auto Expo 2023, claimed sources. The electric SUV will be developed in collaboration with Toyota and this means that the later (Toyota) will launch a rebadged version of the EV.

Maruti’s first EV in India will not only be sold in India but also will be sold abroad. The Maruti YY8’s production facility will be in Gujarat and half of the vehicles manufactured are expected to be exported. The YY8 SUV will be using LFP blade cell batteries that will be sourced from BYD. Blade cell technology will offer superior range, weight as well as space. FYI, Tata uses LPF cylindrical cells.

The battery packs that will be offered in the vehicle will be 48 kWh and 59 kWh. While the former will offer a range of 400km, the later will offer a range of 500km. In terms of power, the former will offer power output between 138 hp to 170 hp. The EV gets two-wheel drive configuration as well as all-wheel drive. However, we are not sure whether the company will offer both the variants in India or not.

Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki YY8 will be based on a derived Toyota 40PL global platform. The platform of YY8 will be 27PL born-electric skateboard architecture. The wheelbase of the EV will be 2700mm and this means that there will be ample space for the riders as well for cargo. The battery pack will be large and this means that it can be used to for long ride too.

When it comes to the price of the SUV, we expect it to be priced under Rs 15 lakh. In that price, the Tata Nexon EV as well as the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will be prime competitors of the Maruti Suzuki YY8 EV.