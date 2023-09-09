Maruti Suzuki September 2023 Offers: Get up to Rs 64,000 discount on these new car models

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer is offering interesting discounts for the period of September 2023 on its various models. Interested buyers can get massive offers which include discounts, exchange benefit and corporate benefits. Users get up to Rs 64,000 discount if they purchase a car from Maruti Suzuki Arena. The offer is valid on Alto K10, Alto 800, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, and Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets a discount of up to Rs 54,000. Some selective petrol models get corporate discount of Rs 4000. Users get Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus. A cash discount of Rs 35,000 is available on (Petrol MT) while AMT and CNG variants get Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets offer up to Rs 64,000 for the month of September 2023. The MT version of the car gets a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000. However, the AMT as well as CNG version of the Celerio get Rs 30,000 cash discount. All the variants including Petrol and CNG get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. There is a corporate discount of Rs 4000 on the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a cash discount of up to Rs 59,000 only for the MT variant. The CNG variant as well as MT variants get Rs 35,000 cash discount in the month. However, the AMT variants receive Rs 30,000 cash discount. The exchange bonus offered on the car is Rs 20,000 and the corporate discount is Rs 4000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of up to Rs 54,000 including a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. However, the CNG variant of the car gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The car gets a corporate discount of Rs 4000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a discount of up to Rs 60,000 for the month of September 2023. The car gets cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 while the exchange bonus is up to Rs 20,000. There is also a corporate discount of Rs 5000 on the car for this month.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For the month of September 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a total discount of Rs 10,000. The only discount on the car includes exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There is no cash discount on the car.

There is no discount on the Brezza as well as Ertiga for the month of September.

Note: The On-road price of the cars varies from one place to another. Kindly, contact your nearest car dealer in order to know the exact prices and offers. The above mentioned offers are of Delhi and NCR Zone.