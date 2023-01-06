Maruti Suzuki launches CNG version of Grand Vitara in India, prices start at Rs 12.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has added another car- Grand Vitara to its CNG lineup. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG offers a mileage of 26.6km/kg and this seems to be guite good if you consider the size of the car. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG SUV has a price tag of Rs 12.85 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Key Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG is offered in mid-spec Delta as well as Zeta trims. A 1.5-litre K15 engine is present in the SUV. The maximum power in CNG mode is 88hp while the torque is 121.5Nm. On the other hand, the petrol mode on the SUV offers 103hp and 136Nm of torque. It needs to be mentioned that the same engine is offered on the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs. In terms of transmission, the Grand Vitara CNG gets a manual 5-speed gearbox.

The important features offered on the car include, full-LED headlamps,9.0-inch touchscreen system,17-inch alloy wheels, 9.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, engine start/stop button, multiple airbags, parking sensors,reverse camera and much more. When it comes to the design change of the SUV, we get just a CNG badge on the exterior of the car. No cosmetic changes are offered on the SUV.

Grand Vitara ICE variant

The ICE variant of the Grand Vitara is offered in Intelligent Electric Hybrid (IEH) and Smart Hybrid variants. The strong hybrid or IEH is offered in Zeta Plus or Alpha Plus variants. A 1490cc petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92.45 PS @ 5500 rpm. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 [email protected] 4400-4800. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The maximum power offered by the battery is [email protected] rpm while the maximum torque is 141 Nm. The maximum power generated by the total system is 115.56 PS (85kW).

The Smart Hybrid gets a 1462cc petrol engine that generates 103.06 [email protected] maximum power while the maximum torque generated is 136.8 @4400. The smart hybrid or mild hybrid is offered in four types Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The transmission is 5MT/ 6AT while the drive type is 2WD/ ALLGRIP (MT Only) 2WD. The ALLGRIP SELECT offers the driver to choose from four driving modes (Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock). In simple terms, the ALLGRIP SELECT is Maruti Suzuki’s AWD system, which is offered for driver’s better riding.