Maruti Suzuki Jimny bookings cross 3000 in just two days, waiting period might be more than 3 months

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been unveiled in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. The 5-door Jimny will be launched very soon in our country and the bookings of the vehicle has already started. Users can either book the vehicle online or offline at the Nexa dealers. For those who are unknown, the 2nd generation of Jimny was launched in India in the form of Gypsy. Now the 4th generation of Jimny (that is already sold abroad) will go on sale in India.

After just two days of unveiling, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny reported gained bookings of more than 3000. The waiting period of the car has already crossed 3 months and given the amount of demand we are expecting it to cross the time period of 1 year. The Jimny will be offered in four variants and it includes- Jimny Zeta AllGrip Pro, Jimny Zeta AllGrip Pro AT, Jimny Alpha AllGrip Pro, and Jimny Alpha AllGrip Pro AT.

Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version is powered by a 1462cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 104.8 PS of [email protected] rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque produced by the SUV is 134.2 [email protected] rpm. The SUV gets manual as well automatic transmission as engine options.

When it comes to dimensions, the SUV is 3985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. The ground clearance is 210mm while the kerb weight is 1200 kgs. The fuel tank of the car is 40 litres. On the other hand, the SUV gets 15-inch tyres. The Jimny is based on a ladder frame chassis and offers disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

When it comes to safety, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version offers power windows, folding ORVMS, keyless entry, power windows, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS and EBD, hill hold assist, hill descent control as well as automatic climate control.