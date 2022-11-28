Maruti Suzuki Jimny 7-seater variant spied testing on Indian roads

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a 7-seater Jimny for the Indian market. The 7-seater Jimny is expected to launch in the country soon. Now, the 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Jimny was spotted testing with heavy camouflage on the Indian roads. This has cemented the rumour of its launch in the country further.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to launch the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door in India at the Auto Expo 2023 but now it appears that we may also see a 7-seater Jimny in the country soon. The Jimny 5-seater will take up on the Mahindra Thar in the off-road lifestyle segment.

This is the first time when the 7-seater variant of the Jimny has been spotted testing on the Indian roads. Though the rumoured test mule of the 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Jimny was heavily camouflaged, we got to see some details about the colour, door handles and alloy wheel of the vehicle. The 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Jimny was seen in black colour OVRMs and seems to have a design similar to the 5-door model.

The 7-seater variant of Jimny was spied with a red seat upholstery inside the cabin. It has got a sporty appeal. The four wheeler looks spacious from the outside and houses front-facing third-row seats. There is not much information about the car yet. So, we don’t know any detail about legroom available in the car.

If reports are to be believed then the company may offer a 7-seater option as a variant just like the Mahindra XUV700 SUV.The Jimny is rumoured to be powered by a 1.5-liter K15C hybrid petrol engine that will will likely generate 103 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Suzuki Jimny 3-door is quite popular in several countries. The 7-seater version of the car is expected to hit in the Indian market keeping the inclination towards affordable SUVs in mind.

(Source: Rushlane)