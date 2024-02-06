Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara February 2024 offers: Get discounts of up to Rs 75,000 this month

Maruti Suzuki has announced the February 2024 discounts for select models including the Grand Vitara. The Hyundai Creta rival is getting a huge discount of Rs 75,000 this month. The Grand Vitara came to the market in September 2022 and became a favorite of many people quickly.

Now, the Vitara has become cheaper by Rs 75,000 which is expected to attract more customers for the automaker this month. The discount includes cash discount, and exchange bonus.

The maximum amount of discount is Rs. 75,000 is available on the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. Out of the Rs 75,000 discount, the cash discount is up to Rs 25,000, and the rest Rs 50,000 is an exchange bonus.

On the other hand, the mild hybrid variants can be had with discounts of up to Rs 50,000. This comprises cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 35,000.

You will get these limited period offers till February 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is planning to make the Grand Vitara more safe with the addition of the ADAS safety suite. It will be getting adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, blind spot monitor, and a 360-degree camera.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rivals Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts on other Nexa models such as the Jimny, Baleno and Ignis this February. Moreover, customers will also get discounts on purchases of the Alto K10, WagnoR, Swift, Fronx.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, and Ignis are getting discounts of Rs 35,000, Rs 45,000, Rs 55,000, respectively. These discounts are valid for this month only. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange offers. They are applicable on both MY2023 and MY2024 production units.

However, the XL6 and Invicto MPVs are not getting any discounts this month.

It is noteworthy to mention that the discounts will be different from city to city. It also depends on the dealership, variant, colour, engine, availability of stock, and other factors. So, before purchasing the car, you should confirm the discount details with your local dealership.