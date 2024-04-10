Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV to arrive next year; Launch delayed due to supply and software issues

Maruti Suzuki has delayed the launch of the Maruti eVX electric SUV by a few months. The reason behind the delay is several battery supply and software issues, said reports. The EV is now expected to go into production in February 2025.

According to reports, the company is currently facing several battery supply and software problems, which has caused the delay in the start of production (SOP) of the eVX electric SUV by at least 5 months. The report states that the SOP of the vehicle will move from the end of 2024 to February 2025.

Sources say that the company wants to enter the EV space with the right preparedness on both the product as well as distribution front, and has hence taken this drastic step of delaying SOP by a few months to ensure that the product launch is glitch-free.

Maruti Suzuki plans to export the majority of the eVXs produced in India. It is said that almost 75-80% of the 1.5 lakh units planned will be shipped to overseas markets. However, the delay in the production of the EV will affect the eVX shipments to Europe and Japan. And it seems the shipments of the EV will only commence sometime next year.

Toyota also plans to introduce its version of the eVX electric SUV. Its launch is also likely to be affected by the supply chain and software issues.

The company is reportedly likely to retail its EVs from its Nexa outlets. This could potentially mean that the Toyota EV based on the eVX may also witness a change in its launch plan.

Meanwhile, Maruti has planned the launch of six electrical vehicles in India in FY31. The company will be launching YMC MPV and an EV hatchback following the debut of the eVX. The YMC MPV and an EV hatchback were based on the eWX concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023.

