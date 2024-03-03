Maruti Nexa Discount March 2024: Get up to Rs 1.53 lakh discount on Nexa range of cars

Discounts up to Rs 1.53 lakh is available on Nexa range of cars offered by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). Nexa Discount March 2024 include offers on MY23 as wel as MY24 models. While the MY2023 stock gets benefit between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1.53 lakh, the MY2024 cars gets benefits up to Rs 87,000. We have mentioned discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars for March 2024 below. If you are interested to purchase any Nexa car, you should probably go through the offers.

Ignis

The stylish hatchback offered by Maruti Suzuki gets up to Rs 62,000 off on MY 2023 and MY 2024 models. This includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000.

Baleno

Total discount on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno extends up to Rs 57,000 for the MY 2023 and MY 2024 stock. The Petrol AGS trims get the highest discount while the CNG variants receive the lowest.

Ciaz

The stylish sedan offered by Maruti gets up to Rs 60,000 off on MY 2023 and MY 2024 models.

Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets total benefits of around Rs 75,000. The turbo variant gets 32,000 discount with velocity edition worth Rs 43,000. This makes the total benefit of Rs 75,000. On the other hand, the Fronx 1.2L Petrol gets up to Rs 27,000 discount.

Grand Vitara

The discount on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara extends up to Rs 1.02 lakh for the MY2023 stock. However, on the MY2024 stock it can be up to Rs 87,000. The Grand Vitara Sigma gets corporate bonus of Rs 7000 while the Delta variant gets up to Rs 57,000 discount (both MY 23/24 stock). When it comes to the AWD Zeta and Alpha variants we get up to Rs 77,000 on MY23 stock and Rs 62,000 on MY24 stock. The strong hybrid variants of Grand Vitara get up to Rs 1.02 lakh benefit for MY23 stock. On the other the hand, the MY24 stock gets up to Rs 87,000 discount.

Jimny

The Maruti Jimny (4×4) gets up to Rs 1.53 lakh discount for the MY23 stock. On the other hand, the MY24 stock gets a discount of Rs 53000.

