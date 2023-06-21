Maruti Invicto might come in a top-spec hybrid AT variant only

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch it’s most expensive MPV Invicto MPV in India next month. The bookings for the MPV is currently open. Customers can book a Maruti Invicto for themselves with an token amount of Rs 25,000. Customers can book it through Maruti Suzuki’s website or through Nexa dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the first model offered by Maruti to be priced above Rs 20 lakh. We have got some specifications and feature details about the Innova Hycross-based model via spy shots and leaked reports. Now, a new report has revealed that the Invicto MPV will only be available with the hybrid powertrain paired with an automatic transmission.

As it is said that the MPV will be mostly similar to Innova Hycross, we expected the Invicto to be offered with the same powertrains as the Hycross model. But, it seems that might not be true.

The Innova Hycross is offered with two engines options, one is a 2.0-litre petrol that produces 172 BHP and 197 Nm and the other is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with Toyota’s 5th-gen strong-hybrid tech for a combined output of 183 BHP. However, the Maruti Invicto will only get the strong-hybrid option paired with an e-CVT.

The Invicto is also expected to come in the fully-loaded top-spec trim. This would certainly help Maruti Suzuki differentiate its product from the Innova Hycross.

The spy shots of Maruti Invicto was seen with a new grille, a Suzuki logo sitting in the middle and ‘three dots’ LED DRL that is a signature in some Maruti models. There are two chrome lines that are seen running from one end to another on the grille.

The interior of the Invicto will be similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Hycross offers a multi-layered dashboard, 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL music system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, digital controls for AC, captain seats for second row, panoramic sunroof, Hill hold/descent control etc.