Kia Carnival facelift spotted while testing, gets a hybrid powertrain

The facelift version of the 4th generation of Kia Carnival is currently under testing in South Korea and it will be launched very soon. The refreshed Kia Carnival will also get a hybrid powertrain along with some changes in the design. The global debut of the facelifted carnival is expected to be launched in January 2024.

What’s new

Design

The facelifted Kia Carnival gets a headlamp design that is inspired from the Kia EV9. The car gets a redesigned bonnet and it gets new layout for the LED DRLs. The bonnet now offers more cuts and creases than the current model.

However, the overall design remains the same. The MPV gets alloy wheels that are same as the current model. However, the design of the tail lamps seems to be different than the earlier. The facelift version gets L-shaped tail-lamp design that is inspired from the Seltos facelift.

Engines

It is expected that the new generation of Carnival will get multiple transmission options to choose from. The latest powertrain to be included in the MPV is the hybrid powertrain. The 1.6-litre petrol engine will be paired with an electric motor. The output of the engine has not been revealed yet by the company. Currently, the Carnival is offered in two engine variants-2.2- diesel variant as well 3.5-litre petrol engine.

The 2.0-diesel engine generates 201hp while the 3.5-litre diesel generates 296hp. Both the engines are coupled with 8-speed automatic gearbox.

India launch

Currently, in India we get the 3rd generation of the Carnival and it is mated with 2.2-litre diesel engine. It is mated with eight speed automatic transmission. The fourth-gen Carnival was showcased as the KA4 MPV at the Auto Expo 2023. The launch price might be somewhere around Rs 50 lakh. Speaking about the 4th generation facelift, we are not sure when it will be launched in India. The 4th generation facelift will be globally launched around January next year.