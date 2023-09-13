Mahindra XUV400 EV selling with Rs 1.25 lakh this September, Check the discount offers on other models

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on select models during the month of September month this year. Some of the models that are available with discount offers are the XUV400, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero and Bolero Neo.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is getting the highest discount up to Rs 1.25 lakh, which is the same as it was offered in the previous August month. Note that the benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts or genuine accessories on each of these models.

However, Mahindra is not offering any discount on popular models like the Thar, Scorpio N and XUV700.

Mahindra XUV400 discount

The Mahindra XUV400 is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh this September 2023. The only EV in Mahindra’s portfolio, XUV400, is getting flat cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh this month. Mahindra does not offer any free accessories with the EV. However, the discount is only available for models without ESC as standard, as the model was updated recently with the same.

The XUV400 is available in two variants – EC, which has a claimed MIDC range of 375km and EL with a range of 456km, respectively. Both variants are powered by a front axle-mounted electric motor that produces 150hp and 310Nm of torque.

Mahindra Marazzo discount

The Mahindra Marazzo is getting benefits of up to Rs 73,000. All the variants of the Marazzo are available with this offer. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs 58,000 and genuine accessories worth Rs 15,000. The Marazzo is powered by a sole 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine making 123hp and 300Nm. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It’s available in three trims with two seating configurations.

Mahindra XUV300 discount

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 71,000 on the XUV300. The petrol variants are getting discounts ranging between Rs 4,500- Rs 71,000 and the diesel variants have benefits in the range of Rs 46,000-71,000. The cash discount and accessories benefits vary as per the trim. The XUV300 is offered in a petrol engine that produces 110hp and 131hp, and 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol units, making a 117hp. It also comes in a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with either MT or AMT gearboxes.

Mahindra Bolero Neo discount

Mahindra is offering the Mahindra Bolero Neo with cash discount ranging between Rs 7,000-35,000 and Rs 15,000 worth of accessories. The Bolero Neo has four trims and each getting different cash discounts. The Bolero Neo comes with a 7-seater configuration. It is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox that produces 100hp and 260Nm of torque.

Mahindra Bolero discount

The Bolero is getting benefits between Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000. The benefits include cash discounts and genuine Mahindra accessories. The cash discount vary depending on the trim. The Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 76hp and 210Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is available in three trims.