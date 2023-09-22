Mahindra XUV300 gets a price cut of up to Rs 21,000 across some variants

Mahindra XUV300 has undergone a price cut in India. Some of the variants of the SUV are now more affordable by Rs 21,000. However, the price of the entry-level variants of the SUV remains the same.

The petrol variants that receive a price cut include W6 AMT Petrol, W8 MT (O) Petrol, W8 (O) AMT Petrol, W6 Turbo Petrol, W8 Turbo Petrol and W8 Turbo Petrol. The Diesel variants that get a price cut include W6 MT Diesel, W6 AMT Diesel and W8 MT Sunroof Diesel.

The new prices of the Mahindra XUV300 variants have been mentioned below.

Variant Old Price New Price W6 AMT Petrol Rs 10.85 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh W8 MT (O) Petrol Rs 12.68 lakh Rs 12.60 lakh W8 (O) AMT Petrol Rs 13.37 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh W6 Turbo Petrol Rs 10.71 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh W8 Turbo Petrol Rs 12.02 lakh Rs 12.00 lakh W8 (O) Turbo Petrol Rs 13.18 lakh Rs 13.00 lakh W6 MT Diesel Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 11.00 lakh W6 AMT Diesel Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh W8 MT Sunroof Diesel Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 13.00 lakh

Users will get three engine options in the Mahindra XUV300 which includes 2 petrol engines and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit generates 110PS and 200Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 117PS and 300Nm. The third engine is the 1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine which generates 130PS power and up to 250Nm torque.

Note: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices.