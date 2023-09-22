Mahindra XUV300 gets a price cut of up to Rs 21,000 across some variants
Mahindra XUV300 has undergone a price cut in India. Some of the variants of the SUV are now more affordable by Rs 21,000. However, the price of the entry-level variants of the SUV remains the same.
The petrol variants that receive a price cut include W6 AMT Petrol, W8 MT (O) Petrol, W8 (O) AMT Petrol, W6 Turbo Petrol, W8 Turbo Petrol and W8 Turbo Petrol. The Diesel variants that get a price cut include W6 MT Diesel, W6 AMT Diesel and W8 MT Sunroof Diesel.
The new prices of the Mahindra XUV300 variants have been mentioned below.
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|W6 AMT Petrol
|Rs 10.85 lakh
|Rs 10.70 lakh
|W8 MT (O) Petrol
|Rs 12.68 lakh
|Rs 12.60 lakh
|W8 (O) AMT Petrol
|Rs 13.37 lakh
|Rs 13.30 lakh
|W6 Turbo Petrol
|Rs 10.71 lakh
|Rs 10.50 lakh
|W8 Turbo Petrol
|Rs 12.02 lakh
|Rs 12.00 lakh
|W8 (O) Turbo Petrol
|Rs 13.18 lakh
|Rs 13.00 lakh
|W6 MT Diesel
|Rs 11.03 lakh
|Rs 11.00 lakh
|W6 AMT Diesel
|Rs 12.35 lakh
|Rs 12.30 lakh
|W8 MT Sunroof Diesel
|Rs 13.05 lakh
|Rs 13.00 lakh
Users will get three engine options in the Mahindra XUV300 which includes 2 petrol engines and one diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit generates 110PS and 200Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 117PS and 300Nm. The third engine is the 1.2-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine which generates 130PS power and up to 250Nm torque.
Note: The prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India prices.