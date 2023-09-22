Hyundai i20 N Line facelift variant launched in India, Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has launched the i20 N line facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. Just like the previous i20 N Line, the facelift offers users with a premium version of the i20. However, the facelift N-Line gets a different engine than the regular i20. The N Line variant gets a 1.0-litre turbo-charged engine. This makes it mechanically different than the regular i20 hatchback.

Engine

A 1.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo charged unit is available for the i20 N-Line facelift. It is paired with 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission. The engine produces 120hp peak power while the torque offered in 172Nm. We do not get a speed iMT gearbox in the N-Line variant. The maximum torque is 115Nm. The regular i20 variants get 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine.

The i20-Facelift offers sportier exhaust note, and suspension setup along with rear disc brakes. These give it an edge over the regular model of i20 facelift.

Design

When it comes to design, the i20 N Line facelift offers the same design as the regular variant but with some cosmetic changes. The N-Line facelift gets 16-inch alloy wheels, spoiler, twin exhausts and red-accents throughout the body.

Interior

The i20 N Line facelift offers all black interior with red accents along with N line badging on the seats as well as steering. The steering wheel as well as gear lever is different from regular model. dual-tone black and grey finish in the interior. The hatchback gets 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, seven-speaker Bose sound system, wireless smartphone charging, sunroof as well as automatic climate control. There are 60+ connected features, voice commands, OTA updates, Type-C charging port etc.

Safety

When it comes to safety, the Hyundai i20 facelift offers six airbags as standard across variants, ABS, EBD, ESC, hill assist control, three-point seatbelts, reverse parking camera, TPMS etc.

Price

The Hyundai i20 N Line facelift is offered in N6 and N8 variants. While the N6 MT is Rs 9.99 lakh while DCT N6 is Rs 11.10 lakh. On the other hand, the MT N8 costs Rs 11.22 lakh. The top variant is the DCT N8 and it costs Rs 12.32 lakh.

Note: All the prices are ex-showroom, India variants. Contact your nearest Hyundai dealer for on-road price.