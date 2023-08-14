Mahindra to unveil 9 new products at global event in Cape Town, South Africa

Mahindra is all set to unveil multiple products on 15th August or Indian Independence Day at a global event in Cape Town, South Africa. The most prominent among the new unveil will be Mahindra Thar electric SUV i.e. Thar.e concept as well as the Mahindra Scorpio N based pickup truck. Apart from the SUVs Mahindra will also unveil its new tractors.

The Thar EV or Thar.e that will be unveiled at the event will be a concept vehicle. This means that the electric Thar will take at least 2 to 3 years until it will hit production. The company will also unveil the Global Pik Up Vision Concept on the same date. We are quite sure that the electric Thar will be offered with a different platform. It is so because the ladder-frame platform which is used in the ICE variant will have difficulties to integrate batteries.

Similarly, the Mahindra Scorpio N based pickup truck is expected to be offered with the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines as the Scorpio N. The transmission offered on the vehicle will be manual or automatic. We expect that the pickup truck will be offered in single and double cab formats.

Apart from the above two vehicles, the company will launch Mahindra Oja based Next-Gen tractors. The tractors will be based on Mahindra’s new lightweight tractor platform dubbed Oja. The tractors are developed under the joint partnership of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery in Japan and Mahindra Research Valley in India. The new tractors will be sold in multiple countries including India, United States, Japan, Southeast Asia and other markets across the globe.