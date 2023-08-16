Mahindra Thar.e EV concept officially unveiled

Mahindra has finally unveiled the much-anticipated electric version of the popular Thar SUV. Named as Mahindra Thar.e, the electric SUV boasts a longer wheelbase and increased CG. The Thar.e concept was showcased in a 5-door layout.

Mahindra has also revealed the new Scorpio N-based pickup concept and it’s plans to bring the electric version of the Bolero and Scorpio as well. Mahindra will bring a new range of EVs including Thar.e Bolero.e, Scorpio.e, XUV.e, and lastly, BE (Born Electric Range).

Mahindra Thar Electric exterior and interior design

The Thar.e concept is a hardcore off-roader and is based on the INGLO P1 platform, instead of the ladder-frame. Mahindra Thar.e will be coming in both 3-door and 5-door layouts. It has a longer wheelbase between 2,775 mm and 2,975 mm and the ground clearance will be up to 300 mm. This is because the battery is at the floor and higher ground clearance is its greatest insurance policy. Front and rear overhangs will be kept minimal.

At the rear, the Thar electric concept carries a spare wheel on the tailgate. The SUV has massive wheels with aggressive pattern tyres. Rear tail lights mimic the LED DRL signature on the front.

The interior of the Thar.e concept features a flat dashboard with grab handles at each end, a flat three-spoke steering wheel, a central touchscreen and a pronounced central tunnel help complete the minimalist but tough look. No wall-to-wall touchscreens for the Thar, unlike its INGLO stablemates, but it does get a fighter aircraft-like live ‘status’ pictogram on the instrument panel.

Mahindra Thar Electric platform, battery and range

The Thar EV will not be built on a ladder-frame chassis like the current Thar, but will use a modified version of Mahindra’s new INGLO dedicated EV platform known as the P1. The INGLO (INdia GLObal) platform, which also underpins five other all-new electric SUVs, uses what is called a skateboard platform, with a flat battery slung between the wheels.

This chassis is modular and variable in length, wheelbase and height. The wheelbase can be altered by 130mm on the regular INGLO, but the P1, on which the Thar.e will be built, is said to have a wheelbase that will be between 2,775mm and 2,975mm. The extra length is added between the firewall and the hub of the front wheel, according to a diagram released by Mahindra.

Mahindra will initially source its INGLO batteries and motor from BYD, for the earlier models like the XUV.e8, but the Thar.e is likely to use more powerful motors sourced from Volkswagen. These currently put out 80kW and 210kW for the front and rear axle, respectively, but this power figure could change. Also with 135Nm and 535Nm respectively of torque, coming in from idle speed, there may not be a need for a low-range transfer case.

The battery used will be common with other INGLO SUVs with the 60kWh being the most likely one. Mahindra says the bigger 80kWh battery should return a driving range of about 435km to 450km under the WLTP cycle, so expect around 325km from the smaller battery pack.

With Mahindra’s launch calendar chock-a-block all the way to October 2026 – when the BE.07 is slated to be launched – don’t expect the production version of the Thar.e to hit showrooms anytime soon. And it won’t be cheap; expect a price of around Rs 18 lakh-20 lakh, to begin with.