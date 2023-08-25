Mahindra Thar 5 door model spotted again, spy pics reveal bigger infotainment screen

Mahindra Thar has been a popular choice among off-roading enthusiasts across the country. However, the current Thar which is a 3-door model fails the purpose of family vehicle. Keeping the scenario in mind Mahindra is introducing 5-door model that offers not only more seats and convenience but also other cabin features.

According to the latest spy picture shared by Autocar India some important cabin feature was spotted. The 5-door model of Thar will offer a larger touchscreen than the current 3-door Thar. The Thar offers a 7-inch touchscreen while the newer model will have around 10 inches or larger. It is expected to offer wireless Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay along with other tech features.

Mahindra currently offers 10.25-inch touchscreen on the XUV700, which is its flagship SUV. Similarly, XUV300/400 get 9-inch units. On the other hand, the Scorpio N gets a 8-inch unit. The use of 7-inch touchscreen has been criticized for quality issues. We might expect that, after the introduction of the a larger touchscreen in the Mahindra Thar 5-door model, we will get the same screen in the 3-door model too.

It is expected that the SUV will be available in a single-pane sunroof variant. When it comes to the engine, the SUV will get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine gets an automatic transmission and offers 150PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The seats in the SUV will 5 (including the driver).

Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre diesel unit produces 130PS and 300 Nm.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar costs between Rs 10.54 lakh and Rs 13.87 lakh. The 2WD model has the highest waiting period of 15 years.