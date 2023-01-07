Mahindra is gearing up to launch the 2WD version of the Thar this year. Mahindra will likely launch the more affordable models of its highly popular lifestyle off-roader Thar on January 9, 2023. Details of the Thar 4×2 have already been shared on the brand’s official website, except for its price.

The company recently uploaded the updated brochures of the Thar which include some of the specifications of its RWD models on its official website.

The SUV will be offered in new Blazing Bronze and Everest White colour options.

Mahindra Thar 4×2

Powertrains and features

The new Thar will reportedly be offered in two engine options- turbo-petrol unit and a diesel engine. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit produces 150bhp and 320 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The other engine option is a 1.5-litre diesel producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm. The latter will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Thar 4×2 will be available in two variants: AX OPT and LX. The new Thar will feature an Electronic Brake Locking Differential, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation, Hill Hold and Hill Decent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Tyre Direction Monitoring System.

The interior of the Thar is expected to include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Voice Commands and BlueSense App connectivity.

The upcoming Thar is expected to be an entry-level offering.