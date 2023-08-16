Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup details revealed in the latest TVC, Know what’s on offer

Mahindra has recently unveiled its brand new pick up concept at the global event held in South Africa. The Global Pik Up Off-roader (which Mahindra call’s this product) is mostly based on the Mahindra Scorpio N. The company has offered decent amount of changes on the off-roader in order to enhance its off-roading capacities. The teaser video of the Global Pik Up Off-roader shows the vehicle in multiple parts of the World (which signifies its probable market across the globe).

The company had revealed that the new Global Pik Up was designed at Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) and is expected to launch in 2025. Some key similarities in the pick-up truck and Scorpio-N SUV include the headlight, bonnet, fenders, front doors. However, the pick-up truck gets a lot of features that makes it muscular and it includes the front bumper. The front bumper also gets a prominent bash-plate and two tow hooks that are distinctly visible. There is also a presence of dedicated water wading snorkel in the vehicle.

When it comes to the side profile, we can see huge tyres along with two sturdy step ladders. There is a distinct dual-cab design and huge loading bed. At the back also we get two tow hooks along with metal back bumper. The lights at the front as well as the back are LED.

In terms of platform, the Global Pik Up gets a ‘next-generation ladder-frame’ platform that is capable to excel in safety standards. It is expected that the pick-up truck will offer ADAS features as well.

Speaking about the engine of the Global Pik Up, it is expected to derive power from a second-generation mHawk diesel engine that is expected to offer great amount of power and torque (Mahindra is yet to disclose the power and torque figures). The engine will be paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission sourced from Aisin. The Global Pik Up will offer four-wheel-drive configuration (4WL and 4WH) along with all-terrain tech. The pick-up truck offers Sand, Normal, and Snow modes too.