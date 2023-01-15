Mahindra Scorpio N gets costlier by Rs 1 lakh in India, Check the latest prices

The new prices of the Mahindra Scorpio N has been announced in India and the prices have gone up (as compared to 2022). The Mahindra Scorpio N current price starts at Rs 12.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The earlier prices of the SUV were between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price hike of the Mahindra Scorpio N is not uniform across all its variants. While some variants of the Scorpio N get a hike of Rs 15,000, the bulk of the Scorpio N variants gets a hike of Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000. The maximum price hike is for the Z8 MT 4WD 7s variant and it costs Rs 1,01,000. The Scorpio N is offered in petrol as well as diesel variants.

The petrol variant of Scorpio N now costs between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. A total of eleven variants are offered by Mahindra for the Scorpio N Petrol.

On the other hand, the diesel variant of Scorpio N now costs between Rs 13.24 lakh and Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. A total of 19 variants are offered by Mahindra for the Scorpio N Diesel

Powertrain

The petrol variants get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers 203hp power. On the other hand, the diesel variants get a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that offers 175hp of power. The Mahindra Scorpio N gets either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. While all the variants get rear-wheel drive, the 4WD is offered in some variants of Z4/ Z8.

Recently, Mahindra has added five new variants of the SUV. The new variants include Z2 Petrol (E) MT, Z2 Diesel (E) MT, Z4 Petrol (E) MT, Z4 Diesel (E) MT and Z4 Diesel (E) MT AWD.