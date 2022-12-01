Mahindra recalls over 19,000 units of XUV700 and Scorpio-N, Know why

Mahindra has recalled more than 19,000 units of Scorpio-N and XUV700 models in order to inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing.

According to reports, the automobile manufacturer has issued a recall of 6618 units of the Scorpio-N manual transmission and 12,566 units of XUV700 manual transmission.

The models which were manufactured between 1st July and 11th November 2022, have only been recalled. As per Mahindra, a sorting process error at the supplier’s plant on the mentioned dates is suspected to have affected the operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside the bell housing.

The inspection and rectification of the recalled cars will be done for free, said the company. The customers with the affected cars will be individually called by the dealership.

As per the note, dealerships have already begun contacting owners for the same. It is advised to contact the nearest dealership to rectify this issue as it might affect the performance of the affected cars.

This will be the first time any model of the Mahindra Scorpio-N has been recalled since its launch. Mahindra has received around 1.3 lakh open bookings for Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic. Out of which, a total of 17,000 bookings have been received in the month of October 2022. The Scorpio-N currently has a waiting period of two years.

The XUV700 currently has over 80,000 bookings and a waiting period of up to one year for some variants.

The Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N are offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Both of them are available with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission.