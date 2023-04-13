Mahindra hikes prices of Mahindra Thar in India, gets costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh
Mahindra has hiked the prices of Mahindra Thar SUV in India. The maximum price hike in the SUV is Rs 1.05 lakh.
Mahindra has hiked prices of Mahindra Thar SUV in India. The maximum price hike in the SUV is Rs 1.05 lakh. However, some of the variants get a price hike of Rs 28,200 lakh. The increase in price is directly a result of the implementation of new BS6 Stage 2 norms. The engine is compliant with the RDE emissions norms too.
Details about the price hike
The Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant gets the highest hike and it amounts to Rs 1.05 lakh. On the other hand, the AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant gets a price hike of Rs 55,000. Other variants get a price hike of Rs 28,000. We have mentioned the latest price of Mahindra Thar below.
|Variant
|Price
|AX Optional Diesel RWD
|Rs 10.54 lakh
|AX Optional Petrol 4WD
|Rs 13.87 lakh
|AX Optional Diesel 4WD
|Rs 14.49 lakh
|LX Diesel MT RWD
|Rs 12.04 lakh
|LX Petrol AT RWD
|Rs 13.49 lakh
|LX Petrol MT 4WD
|Rs 14.56 lakh
|LX Diesel MT 4WD with MLD
|Rs 15.35 lakh
|LX Diesel MT 4WD without MLD
|Rs 15.14 lakh
|LX Petrol AT 4WD
|Rs 16.10 lakh
|LX Diesel AT 4WD with MLD
|Rs 16.77 lakh
|LX Diesel MT 4WD without MLD
|Rs 16.57 lakh
Engine
The Mahindra Thar RWD variant gets two engine- D117 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The petrol engine gets an automatic transmission and offers 150PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is the same one offered in the 4WD variant.
On the other hand, 1.5-litre diesel engine manages of produce 117 PS of power and maximum torque of 300 Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre diesel unit of the 4WD version produces 130PS and 300 Nm.
According to latest reports, Mahindra is expected to offer a base 4×4 variant. The new trim will be placed below the AX (O) variant. It is expected that the new variant will be available in 2.2-litre diesel as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine. The new variant will definitely shred some features that are available in the higher variants.