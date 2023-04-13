Mahindra hikes prices of Mahindra Thar in India, gets costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Mahindra has hiked prices of Mahindra Thar SUV in India. The maximum price hike in the SUV is Rs 1.05 lakh. However, some of the variants get a price hike of Rs 28,200 lakh. The increase in price is directly a result of the implementation of new BS6 Stage 2 norms. The engine is compliant with the RDE emissions norms too.

Details about the price hike

The Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant gets the highest hike and it amounts to Rs 1.05 lakh. On the other hand, the AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant gets a price hike of Rs 55,000. Other variants get a price hike of Rs 28,000. We have mentioned the latest price of Mahindra Thar below.

Variant Price AX Optional Diesel RWD Rs 10.54 lakh AX Optional Petrol 4WD Rs 13.87 lakh AX Optional Diesel 4WD Rs 14.49 lakh LX Diesel MT RWD Rs 12.04 lakh LX Petrol AT RWD Rs 13.49 lakh LX Petrol MT 4WD Rs 14.56 lakh LX Diesel MT 4WD with MLD Rs 15.35 lakh LX Diesel MT 4WD without MLD Rs 15.14 lakh LX Petrol AT 4WD Rs 16.10 lakh LX Diesel AT 4WD with MLD Rs 16.77 lakh LX Diesel MT 4WD without MLD Rs 16.57 lakh

Engine

The Mahindra Thar RWD variant gets two engine- D117 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The petrol engine gets an automatic transmission and offers 150PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is the same one offered in the 4WD variant.

On the other hand, 1.5-litre diesel engine manages of produce 117 PS of power and maximum torque of 300 Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre diesel unit of the 4WD version produces 130PS and 300 Nm.

According to latest reports, Mahindra is expected to offer a base 4×4 variant. The new trim will be placed below the AX (O) variant. It is expected that the new variant will be available in 2.2-litre diesel as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine. The new variant will definitely shred some features that are available in the higher variants.

Also read: Mercedes launches the AMG 63 S E Performance Coupe in India