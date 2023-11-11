Made-in-India Yamaha Ray ZR 125 introduced in Europe

The Made-in-India Yamaha Ray ZR 125 has been launched in the European market. This scooter was launched in India in 2021. The EU-spec Ray ZR 125 looks identical to the Indian model with not many changes. It will be offered in Matte Red and Midnight Black colour options.

The EU-spec Ray ZR 125 features the same design and bodywork as the model available in India. It seems to lot like the MT series with the ‘air scoops’ and edgy design. It continues to be powered by a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This fuel-injected motor offers 8bhp and 10.3Nm. It comes paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Ray ZR 125 features a semi-digital instrument console, a combined braking system along with a side-stand cut-off system.

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear to carry out the suspension duties. Braking duties are handled by a disc and drum in the front and rear, respectively. The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 rides on a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

The scooter lightest scooter from Yamaha in Europe with a weight of just 99kg.

As we mentioned above this is a Made-in-India scooter which means it is manufactured in India and will be exported to markets in the old continent.

Yamaha has not revealed the price of the Ray ZR 125 in Europe yet. The scooter is available in India at a price of Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

