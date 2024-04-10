Limited edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India, offered at a starting price of Rs 25.39 lakh

Jeep has launched a limited edition of the Compass in India. The special edition is the Jeep Compass Night Eagle and the starting price of the SUV is Rs 25.39 lakh. The special edition of the SUV is based on the Longitude (O) variant and is available in diesel-powered FWD powertrain. With this limited edition of the SUV, Jeep is competing with the likes of Tata Harrier Dark edition as well as MG Hector Blackstorm.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is based on the Longitude (O) variant of the SUV. Similarity in cosmetic aspect with the Compass Black Shark, include alloy-wheel design, standard blacked-out roof and the all-black theme in the interior. Some blacked out features include black grille, black roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels that are black as well as Night Eagle badging.

Some features on the special edition of the Jeep Compass include dashcams at the front and rear, rear entertainment unit, premium carpet mats, lighting on the underbody, panoramic sunroof, connected tech, wireless charging and air purifier as standard. There is availability of three colour options including black, white and red.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine along with front wheel drive configuration. Speaking about power output, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle makes 170hp power and 350Nm torque. The SUV can be opted with 6-speed manual transmission or an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic.

Jeep Compass

The price of the Jeep Compass starts from Rs 20.49 lakh and it rivals the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross. If you are planning to opt for a special edition compass, you can have it.