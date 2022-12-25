Lexus LX 500d with 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine launched in India

The Lexus LX 500d has been launched in India at a price of Rs 2.82 crore (ex showroom-India). The SUV will be showcased in the upcoming Auto Expo which will be held in January 2023. For those who are unknown, a Lexus expertise in the manufacturing of luxury car and its parent company is Toyota.

The Lexus LX 500d appears enormous in size and gets large alloy wheels along with signature grille and large wheel arches. The Lexus LX 500d has its similarity with the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300.

Engine

The Lexus LX 500d SUV is powered by 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine. The massive engine produces 309hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. The 3.3-litre engine is paired with 10-speed automatic gearbox and gets all wheel drive as standard. For off-roading purposes the SUV gets multi-terrain mode. The other driving modes include Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport S, Sport S+ and custom mode.

Seating Capacity

The Lexus LX 500d is offered in 5/7 seat variants globally. However, in India, the SUV is offered in only 5 seat variant. The colour option available for the LX 500d SUV are tan, red, black and white and brown combo.

Interior

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, the Lexus LX 500d gets a twin-screen setup. The upper unit is a 12.3-inch screen while the lower is 7.0-inch screen. The instrument cluster information is displayed through a 8.0-inch screen.