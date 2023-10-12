Get discount up to Rs 75,000 on Honda City and Amaze during this festive season

Honda Car India has announced the latest discount on its sedans in India. Both the Honda City as well as the Amaze gets a discount of up to Rs 75,000. The benefits on the sedans include cash discount, corporate discount, exchange offers and accessories benefits. On the other hand, the Honda City hybrid as well as the Elevate SUV does not have any discount offers on them.

Honda City

The Honda City sedan gets a maximum discount of up to Rs 75,000 for the month of October 2023. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 121hp power and 145Nm of torque. We get a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT on the car.

The sedan competes with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus as well Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India. It starts from Rs 11.63 lakh and the strong-hybrid variant starts at Rs 18.89 lakh.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze sedan gets attractive offers along with benefits up to Rs 57,000. When it comes to power generation, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine generates 90hp power and 110Nm of torque. The gearbox is paired with a manual transmission or a CVT. The price of the Amaze starts at Rs 7.10 lakh. The prime rivals of the sedan are Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

NB: The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom, India. The on road price varies from one city to another. Contact your nearest Honda Dealer in order to know the on road price.