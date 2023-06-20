Kia Seltos Facelift India launch date confirmed for July 4, Check expected price, features

Kia has announced to debut the much-discussed Seltos facelift in India on July 4. According to reports, the automobile maker will likely reveal the details about prices by the end of July.

This will be the first time the SUV has received major update since it went on sale nearly four years ago in August 2019. Kia unveiled the Kia Seltos facelift globally in June 2022. The facelift will be updated with cosmetic changes, more technology and an all-new turbo-petrol engine. The changes in the upcoming Kia Seltos is expected to include ADAS suite features, a new 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, twin connected screens on the inside.

Kia Seltos facelift design, features

Though the company has not revealed any design details of the upcoming Seltos facelift, the spy shots has gave us some hints on what could the SUV look like. The SUV was seen sporting a unique design for the front bumper, which is said to be included only in the top variant GT Line models. The reports have revealed that the regular HT Line variants will likely continue with a bumper design that’s akin to the international-spec model. The bumper also features new fog lamp housings and even comes mounted with an ADAS module.

The other exterior changes which are expected to be seen at the front are a much larger and revised grille along with an all-new headlamp assembly with redesigned internals and LED daytime running lamps.

It also gets a redesigned rear bumper with a prominent faux silver skid plate. The GT Line trim might sport two sporty exhaust tips. The Seltos facelift will get a redesigned tail gate with L-shaped wrap-around taillamps and an LED light bar connects one end to another, which were seen in the recent models of the company. The 17-inch alloy wheels variant might be available depending on the variant.

The company also seems to have made some major changes inside the cabin. The updated Seltos will get a new twin-screen layout with a digital instrument cluster and slimmer central AC vents under the infotainment, with the new design for HVAC controls.

There is also the presence of a panoramic sunroof as against a single pane sunroof of the current model. It will also get the ADAS safety features, which will make it the first Kia in India with this safety suite. It will also include six airbags as standard, hill-assist control, vehicle stability management and much more.

Kia Seltos facelift powertrain

Kia will continue to offer the Seltos facelift with the existing 115hp, 144Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine. Reports have also indicated that Kia will likely offer be a 1.5-litre unit producing 160hp and 253Nm of torque with the Seltos facelift. The turbo petrol engine is expected to get 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 6-speed iMT.

Kia Seltos facelift rivals

The Kia Seltos facelift will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. The price of the SUv will likely be in the same range as it’s rivals.