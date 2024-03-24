Kia price hike: Seltos, Sonet, and Carens cars to be more expensive from April 2024

Kia cars are going to cost more in India in the coming month, which is April 2024. The carmaker has announced a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range in the country. As per the company, the reason behind the price hike is the escalation in commodity prices and supply-chain-related inputs.

It is notable to mention that this will be the first price increase levied by the Kia this year.

The upcoming price hike will change the cost of the all the models in the automaker’s lineup including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. The revised price list of the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens will likely be out in the first week of April.

In other, Kia has registered a sale of nearly 1.16 million units. Among which, the mid-size SUV Seltos has sold over 6.13 lakh units, and the Sonet had over 3.95 lakh unit sales. Meanwhile, the Carens MPV had a sale of 1.59 lakh units.

Notably, Kia recalled 4,358 units of the petrol-CVT Seltos last month to fix a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller. Besides this, Kia is also working on the facelifted Carnival that is expected to be launched in the coming months.

