Kia Carens X-Line launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.94 lakh: Check features

Kia India has launched the exclusive X-Line variant of its Carens MPV at a starting price of Rs 18.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Check feature details.

Kia has introduced the exclusive X-Line variant of its Carens MPV at a starting price of Rs 18.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Carens X-Line features a Matte Graphite colour scheme. It gets Two Tone Black and Splendid Sage Green interiors.

Kia Carens X-Line: Exterior

The X-Line variant of the Kia Carens sports an Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme in the exterior. Furthermore, the Carens X-Line is equipped with a chrome finish on the front gloss black grille, silver-coloured front brake calipers, an X-Line logo on tailgate, roof rack and ORVMs. It rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a black glossy outline, and much more.

Kia Carens X-Line: Interior

The interior of the Kia Carens X-Line adorns dual-tone Black and Splendid Sage Green and Black interiors. Inside the cabin, it gets a Splendid Sage Green upholstery with Orange stitching, a black steering wheel with Orange stitching and a matching gear knob.

The Carens X-Line comes equipped with the Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) Unit for the left-hand side rear passenger. The RSE unit features Podcasts, Screen Mirroring, Pinkfong, and a variety of other entertainment and news apps. This unit can also be controlled by using a remote-control app installed on the user’s phone.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India said, “We are seeing a lot of new-age buyers considering distinctive and exclusive products while making purchasing decisions, so we decided to extend this trim to our India Car of The Year – Kia Carens. We already have a growing Carens family of 100,000 customers, and the X-Line will significantly expand it.”

It is available in a 6-seater configuration. The Carens X-Line is available in two variants: Petrol 7DCT with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and Diesel 6AT with a 1.5-litre unit. The petrol engine produces 158 BHP and 253 Nm and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The diesel motor makes 113 BHP and 250 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed automatic.

Kia Carens X-Line ex-showroom prices:

The Kia offers the Carens X-Line in two variants – Petrol 7DT and Diesel 6AT, available in 6-seater configuration. They are priced at Rs 18,94, 900 lakh and Rs 19,44,400 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

