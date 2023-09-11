Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R with inline-four engine launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the Ninja ZX-4R with inline-four engine sports bike in India today. The motorcycle is available in only the base version. The other versions of the motorcycle- SE and R are not sold in the Indian Market. The motorcycle costs Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is more expensive than the Versys 650 adventure tourer

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc inline four engine that produces maximum power 77 PS@14500 rpm. On the other hand, with RAM Air the motorcycle can produce 80PS@14500 rpm. The maximum torque that is offered by the engine is 39Nm @ 13,000 rpm. To explain things in an easy way, the motorcycle makes more power by creating more RPMs rather than torque. The peak power comes at 14,500rpm and the torque is quite similar to the KTM 390 Duke.

The transmission is 6-speed manual transmission. A bidirectional quickshifter is offered as standard on SE and RR models. However, on the base variant the bidirectional quickshifter can be availed as a optional.

The motorcycle offers a high-tensile Trellis steel frame and offers a front wheel travel of 120 mm and rear wheel travel of 112 mm. The front tyre is 120/70-ZR17 while the rear tyre is 160/60-ZR17 rear. The braking department is held by dual 290mm front disc (Nissin) while the rear unit is 220mm. A dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle.

Features

The Ninja ZX-4R offers 4.3-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth compatibility as well as turn by turn navigation and notification. The ZX-4R offers four preset riding modes including Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider mode (customizable by user).

Price

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is expected to costs around Rs 8.49 lakh which is just Rs 71,000 lower than Z900 which is also a inline-four motorcycle. The motorcycle is brought to India through a CBU route.