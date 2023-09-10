Jeep SUVs get discount up to Rs 1.40 lakh for September 2023, Check details here

Jeep India is offering some attractive discount for the period of September 2023. If you are someone who is planning for a Jeep SUV you will be happy to know that Jeep SUVs get up to Rs 1.40 lakh discount.

While Jeep Compass and Meridian get discounts up to Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh respectively, the Cherokee gets more than Rs 4 lakh discount.

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass gets up to cash benefits up to Rs 85,000 and if want to exchange your old car you get a discount up to Rs 25,000. On the other hand, the corporate discount starts at Rs 20,000. Additionally, the SUV gets special benefits up to Rs 15000. This means that that the total discount is up to Rs 1.40 lakh.

The compass is available in a single 2.0 litre diesel engine that is offered across port, Night Eagle, Limited, and S trims. The peak power offered by the engine is 172PS while the max torque is 350Nm. Jeep is expected to introduce the turbo petrol variant soon. Jeep Compass is available in six-speed manual gearbox as well as automatic 4×4 variant.

Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian gets up to cash benefits up to Rs 55,000 and if want to exchange your old car you get a discount up to Rs 25,000. On the other hand, the corporate discount starts at Rs 20,000. Additionally, the SUV gets special benefits up to Rs 30000. This means that that the total discount is up to Rs 1.30 lakh.

The Meridian is available in a single 2.0 litre diesel engine that is offered in Limited (O), Limited, Limited Plus, Upland and X variants. The peak power offered by the engine is 172PS while the max torque is 350Nm. Jeep Compass is available in six-speed manual gearbox as well as 9-speed automatic 4×4 variant.

When it comes to Grand Cherokee, it gets a discount of up to Rs 4.50 lakh. However the units of the SUV is limited. The Cherokee is offered with 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 400Nm. A 4×4 configuration is offered as standard.