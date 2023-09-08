Jeep Compass diesel automatic 2WD variant to launch on September 16

Jeep will be launching a more affordable variant of the Jeep Compass automatic 2WD variant. Currently, the automatic variant is only limited to the 4×4 variants only. The entire range of Jeep Compass line-up will receive some minor updates in the form of new grille and alloy wheel design.

Initially reported by Autocar India, the Jeep Compass will be offered in a more affordable automatic 2WD variant. The 2WD variant is expected to get a starting price of Rs 27 lakh (on road price) and will be meant for those who do not want the off-road driving adventure and would rather stick to tarmac driving.

The new variant will be offered in Sport, Longitude, Longitude+, Limited, and Model S. There will be a new Black Shark edition too, which will get all-black interior and black alloy wheels.

The 2WD automatic variant will get the 2-litre diesel engine that generates 172PS of power and 350Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with 9-speed automatic gearbox. All the trims in the Jeep Compass will be offered will get new design for alloy wheels as well as new chrome grille.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued by Jeep due to implementation of BS6 Phase 2 norms. According to certain reports, the petrol variant will be making a comeback soon in India.

Some dealers have already started to take unofficial bookings of the new variant of the Jeep Compass in India. The deliveries of the SUV will start from the end of this current month or the next month.