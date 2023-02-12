Jeep Compass Club Edition launched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 20.99 lakh

Jeep has launched the Club Edition of the Compass SUV in India. The Compass is not the only SUV under the Club Edition series. The Meridian also gets a Club Edition version too. Both the version of the SUVs is limited to certain units only. This means that if you are planning to have your hands on the special edition SUV, you have to hurry up.

Jeep has stated that the prices of the Jeep Compass/ Meridian Club Edition will be valid till February 28, 2023. When it comes to external differences, both the models get a ‘Club Edition’ badging on the tailgate and an exclusive decal on the hood.

Jeep Compass Club Edition

Jeep Compass Club Edition is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and is based on 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine is coupled with a 7-speed DCT gearbox that produces 163hp power. When it comes to features, the Jeep Compass gets cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, multiple airbags, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Jeep Meridian Club Edition

Jeep Meridian Club Edition is priced at Rs 27.75 lakh and is based on 2.0-litre diesel engine. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed diesel gearbox that produces 170hp power. When it comes to features, the Jeep Compass gets cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, multiple airbags, 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features.