India is one of the cheapest countries to offer EV charging: Study

According to the latest study conducted by Australia-based aggregator-Compare the Market, India is one of the cheapest countries to charge an EV.

By Pratyay 0
Cheapest country for EV charging
Representational Image (Picture Credit: Hyundai)

India has seen a significant rise in the number of EV (cars as well as two wheelers) in the last few years. Home grown automakers are leading the EV revolution. According to the latest study conducted by Australia-based aggregator-Compare the Market, India is one of the cheapest countries to charge an EV. The leading country in the list is Argentina and is followed by Malaysia.

The research was based on the cost of charging the latest-gen Hyundai Kona EV across 50 countries across the world. The factors taken into consideration are cost of electricity and petrol running cost in the selected countries. The countries with highest rates for charging an EV are Denmark, Italy and Germany. The study has revealed that fully charging an EV is costlier in the European region against Asian countries.

The Hyundai Kona used for the study is powered by 39.2kWh battery and offers 136hp of output. In India, the Kona electric is offered in the first generation base variant only. We do not get a petrol variant of the Kona in India. The electricity and petrol price data were sourced from GlobalPetrolPrices.com. The actual cost and differences in calculated and real world figures might be different.

The tables below shows the least expensive and expensive nations to charge an EV.

Cheapest country to charge EV
Country  Kona EV charging cost
Argentina Rs 113
Malaysia Rs 157
India Rs 231
UAE Rs 247
Vietnam Rs 250
China Rs 253
Turkey Rs 278
Indonesia Rs 306
Mexico Rs 313
Republic of Korea Rs 316

 

Expensive countries to charge EV
Country  Kona EV charging cost
Denmark Rs 1823
Italy Rs 1823
Germany Rs 1754
Belgium Rs 1651
Lithuania Rs 1582
Austria Rs 1582
Netherlands Rs 1548
Finland Rs 1438
Czechia Rs 1435
Ireland Rs 1341

 

You might also like

Maruti Suzuki September 2023 Offers: Get up to Rs 64,000 discount on these new car…

India gets a new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror at Rs 2.25 lakh

Jeep Compass diesel automatic 2WD variant to launch on September 16

Hyundai i20 facelift with initial price tag of Rs 6.99 lakh launched in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans