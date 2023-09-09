India is one of the cheapest countries to offer EV charging: Study

India has seen a significant rise in the number of EV (cars as well as two wheelers) in the last few years. Home grown automakers are leading the EV revolution. According to the latest study conducted by Australia-based aggregator-Compare the Market, India is one of the cheapest countries to charge an EV. The leading country in the list is Argentina and is followed by Malaysia.

The research was based on the cost of charging the latest-gen Hyundai Kona EV across 50 countries across the world. The factors taken into consideration are cost of electricity and petrol running cost in the selected countries. The countries with highest rates for charging an EV are Denmark, Italy and Germany. The study has revealed that fully charging an EV is costlier in the European region against Asian countries.

The Hyundai Kona used for the study is powered by 39.2kWh battery and offers 136hp of output. In India, the Kona electric is offered in the first generation base variant only. We do not get a petrol variant of the Kona in India. The electricity and petrol price data were sourced from GlobalPetrolPrices.com. The actual cost and differences in calculated and real world figures might be different.

The tables below shows the least expensive and expensive nations to charge an EV.

Cheapest country to charge EV

Country Kona EV charging cost Argentina Rs 113 Malaysia Rs 157 India Rs 231 UAE Rs 247 Vietnam Rs 250 China Rs 253 Turkey Rs 278 Indonesia Rs 306 Mexico Rs 313 Republic of Korea Rs 316

Expensive countries to charge EV