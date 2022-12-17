Images of Harley Davidson 350cc, 500cc upcoming bikes leaked, expected to launch soon

Harley Davidson is currently preparing to launch 350cc, and 500cc bikes in India, revealed some reports. According to the reports, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have partnered to launch two motorcycles in the future. While one motorcycle will be a cruiser, the other one will be a street-based motorcycle. It is speculated that the models have been showcased to selected dealers as well as to individuals.

Both motorcycles were presented without badging or branding. The 350cc motorcycle resembled the Harley-Davidson 338R which is expected to launch in certain international markets. On the other hand, the 500cc motorcycle gets aggressive styling and a single-cylinder engine.

Reports have revealed that the bikes could be known as X350 and X500. The chassis of the X350 looks quite similar to that of the Benelli 320S. It is expected that the smaller Harley will be powered by a 353cc twin-cylinder motor that produces 36bhp of power. The motorcycle gets twin petal discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.

On the other hand, the bigger sibling will be the X500. The X500 borrows features like the frame, suspension, and many other details from the Benelli Leoncino 500. It is expected that the Harley Davidson X500 will be offered with the same motor as the Benelli. The motorcycle will churn out 47bhp of power along with a top speed of 159kmph.

If reports by International Media are to be believed, Harley-Davidson and Qianjiang have entered an agreement to manufacture these two bikes in China. Qianjiang is the parent company of Benelli, Keeway as well as QJ Motor.