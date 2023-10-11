Iconic Yamaha RX 100 to be reintroduced in market with improved features

Creating excitement in the motorcycle world, Yamaha is all set to bring back the iconic Yamaha RX 100. The model is a beloved classic that has long captured the hearts of bike enthusiasts. The announcement of its comeback has generated much anticipation among both old and young.

The revamped Yamaha RX 100 is expected to deliver amazing experience with a modern twist. Yamaha is stepping up its game by outfitting the bike with a robust 200 cc or higher petrol engine. This will be a significant upgrade from the original 100cc engine.

While the specific launch details and features remain shrouded in secrecy, it is widely expected that this iconic machine will enter the market around 2026.

For those unfamiliar with its storied history, the Yamaha RX 100 originally made its debut in 1985, instantly becoming a sensation. It won the hearts of riders across the country until its discontinuation in 1996. Now the remake of this classic will come armed with a 4-stroke engine, promising both power and torque on the road The ex-showroom price is estimated to start roughly at around Rs 1 lakh.

As the bike enters the modern era, it is receiving a list of upgrades in order to compete with the modern-day market. People can expect certain features like disc brakes, alloy wheels, and a sleek retro styled design. The improved suspension will ensure a smoother ride on the streets and rough terrains. LED lights, daytime running lights (DRL), and a self-start option are parts of the package in Yamaha RX100.

The original Yamaha RX 100 was known for its 11 PS power and 10.39 Nm torque. It was equipped with drum brakes on both the wheels. It had a 10-liter fuel tank and relied on a kick-start mechanism. Many remember the model for its distinctive Yamaha badge on the steel crafted fuel tank.

The return of the Yamaha RX 100 is eagerly awaited by motorcycle enthusiasts, promising to blend nostalgia with modern performance in a classic and iconic package which is bound to hit the sweet spot for riders of all generations.