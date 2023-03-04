Hyundai Verna new teaser gives us a brief view of the interiors of the sedan

The new generation of Hyundai Verna is expected to be launched in March 21 and the sedan is full of some new upgrades. 2023 Hyundai Verna has been teased again and the teaser shows us about the interior. Apart from the interior, the company has also teased some important features of the sedan.

The new instrument cluster of the upcoming sedan is same as that offered on the facelifted Venue. The display offers key information like the speedometer, tachometer and MID. The MID offers multiple modes and that include Eco, Normal and Sport mode. Users can spot the lane keep assist in the teaser video. The Verna is expected to get ADAS features and which include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking etc.

The teaser of the smartphone also shows the refreshed front as well as back design. The company has focused on the 1.5 litre Turbo GDi Petrol Engine on the Hyundai Verna. The bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Verna is currently open at just Rs 25,000.

Engine

The 2023 edition of the Hyundai Verna will get a new sporty and thrilling 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine. The petrol engine is offered with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) as well as a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). The engine is expected to offer maximum power and torque.

On the other hand, the existing 1.5L Mpi Petrol engine will also be offered in the car. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The 2023 Verna will not have any diesel variants and the petrol engines will be RDE as well as E20 compliant.

Price

The new Hyundai Verna is expected to get a price bump. We expect the sedan to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh as against the current price of Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).