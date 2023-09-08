Hyundai i20 facelift with initial price tag of Rs 6.99 lakh launched in India

Hyundai i20 facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakhs. The new model of the Hyundai i20 gets some design update along with interior update. There is only is single engine on offer on the Hyundai i20 facelift. The 1.2 litre four cylinder engine is the only engine variant available in the hatchback. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant will be launched later and will be limited to the i20 N Line facelift variant only.

The i20 facelift is costlier by Rs 20,000 – Rs 27,000 over the outgoing model. There are five trims available in the hatchback and it includes Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants.

Variants Petrol MT Petrol CVT Era Rs 6.99 lakh Magna Rs 7.70 lakh Sportz Rs 8.33 lakh Rs 9.38 lakh Asta Rs 9.29 lakh Asta (O) Rs 9.98 lakh Rs 11.01 lakh

Design and Colour

When it comes to design the i20 facelift gets subtle changes at the front as well as the back. The front grille offers a new design and there is a prominent black surround that connects the headlamps. The Hyundai logo is now present on the base of the bonnet. At the back, the bumper gets prominent dual-tone finish, faux silver skid plate and repositioned reflectors. The top trim gets a full LED headlamp unit while the LED DRLs are also revised. Hyundai has introduced new Amazon Grey paint shade along with previously existing colour schemes-Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, and Fiery Red. The hatchback also gets Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof.

Engine

There is a single 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit available for the i20 facelift. It is paired with 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The manual transmission produces 83hp peak power while the automatic offers 88hp peak power. The maximum torque is 115Nm. 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 120hp of max power has been discontinued.

Interior

The i20 facelift offers dual-tone black and grey finish in the interior. The hatchback gets 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, seven-speaker Bose sound system, wireless smartphone charging, sunroof as well as automatic climate control. There are 60+ connected features, voice commands, OTA updates, Type-C charging port etc.

Safety

When it comes to safety, the Hyundai i20 facelift offers six airbags as standard across variants, ABS, EBD, ESC, hill assist control, three-point seatbelts, reverse parking camera, TPMS etc. Hyundai offers three-year/ 1,00,000km warranty on the car.

(All prices are ex-showroom, India prices.)