Hyundai Creta waiting period stretches up to 6 months; Diesel variant in high demand

Hyundai launched the new variant of Creta this January and just after 1.5 months the SUV has broken sales record of the Creta model. The facelift Creta sold 15,276 units in February and this is a record for the model. The company has revealed that Hyundai Creta facelift bookings are as high as 75000. The Creta Diesel AT has the highest waiting period among all other variants of the SUV. A buyer has to wait for as long as 6 months to get the Diesel Creta.

Hyundai India, COO, Tarun Garg in a recent interaction with Autocar India mentioned some details about the waiting period and bookings of the SUV in India. 90 per cent of the total buyers who have booked the refreshed Creta have opted for mid-spec or top-end variants of the Creta. This shows that there is a preference for higher number of features and safety kits among the buyers.

The waiting period for the Hyundai Creta stretches up to 24 weeks. The buyers who opt for the manual variant have to wait for less if they opt for a manual variant. Speaking about the petrol variant, the waiting time is about 8 weeks for the aspirated petrol variants. On the other hand, the turbo petrol variants have a slightly longer waiting period.

With the introduction of Creta N Line in India, we can expect that the SUV model will cross 16,000 units in this month. The facelifted Creta is available in three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines can be paired with transmission options of a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The interior highlights of the car include twin 10.25-inch display for infotainment and instrument cluster, multi-spoke steering wheel, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) new AC panels with revised vents, and updated seat upholstery. In terms of safety, we get features like six airbags, a 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.