Hyundai Creta N Line to launch in India on March 11; Bookings expected to start by this month end

Hyundai is expected to launch the Creta N Line in India on March 11. The bookings for the SUV are expected to start from the end of this month. The Creta N Line will be the third model in the N Line series in India. The specifications as well as images of the upcoming variant have been teased from time to time.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will get a new powertrain which is not available in the regular variants. We can expect minor changes on the interior of the SUV.

The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to offer a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that churns out 160hp of peak power and 253Nm of maximum torque. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 7- speed DCT gearbox will be offered as well. We can expect some changes in the suspension setup as well as revised steering. It is needless to mention that the SUV will receive a sportier exhaust similar N Line models.

When it comes to the exterior of the Creta N Line we will get a redesigned exterior design along with a sportier bumper and a prominent diffuser. The air inlets will be wider while the grille is expected to be slimmer. The arrangements of the headlamps as well as the LED DRLs are expected to remain unchanged.

In terms of profile, the Creta N Line gets pronounced side skirts with red accents, larger 18-inch wheels and N Line badging. The N-Line version of Creta is expected to be offered in two new colour options- blue and matte grey.

Interior of the SUV is expected to offer an all-black finish against the dual-tome grey-black finish on the regular Creta. Other updates on the SUV include N Line styled steering wheel along with gear lever, red accents and metal petals.

As the Hyundai Creta N Line gets launched in India it will be more expensive by Rs 50,000 as compared to the regular model.