Hyundai Alcazar new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine variants launched in India

Hyundai has launched a new engine of the Alcazar in India. The new 1.5 turbo petrol engine replaces the 2.0-litre NA petrol engine. The initial variant of the SUV starts at Rs 16.75 lakh. The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine of Hyundai Alcazar will be later introduced in the new Verna that will be launched on March 21.

Alcazar 1.5-Turbo Engine

The new 1.5L petrol engine churns out maximum power of 160 hp while the peak torque is 253Nm. It replaces the NA 2.0-litre petrol engine that produced 159hp of peak power and 192Nm of torque. The new 1.5L petrol engine is compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms and also supports E20 (Ethanol) .

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 7-speed DCT offers 18km/l while the six-speed manual transmission offers 17.5 km/l .

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine of the Hyundai Alcazar is available in four variants. The engine is available in Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O) variants. The six seater option is limited to the top spec Platinum (O) and Signature (O) variants. The Platinum (O) and Signature (O) variants (6S/ 7S) is available in DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The Prestige/ Platinum (7S) variants are available in 6MT (Manual Transmission) only.

All the variants of the SUV are now equipped with 6 airbags as standard feature. The Idle Stop & Go feature is also offered as stock.

Price

The Prestige and Platinum variants are priced at Rs 16,74,900 and Rs 18,65,100 respectively. On the other hand the Platinum (O) and Signature (O) variants (6S/ 7S) cost Rs 19,96,000 and Rs 20,25,100 respectively. The price of the variants (as compared to the old 2.0 NA discontinued engine) has increased up to Rs 65,000 .

Apart from the petrol engine, there is also a presence of a diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115hp of power and 250Nm of torque. It is paired with a six speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

(NB: The prices of the SUV are ex-showroom prices.)