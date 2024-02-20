Hyundai sold one CRETA every 5 Minutes in India; CRETA achieves 1 Million sales mark

Hyundai Creta has achieved the 1 million sales milestone in India. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) launched the Creta in the country in 2015 and has since been very popular. Hyundai has claimed that it sold one CRETA every 5 minutes.

The company has upgraded the car with the latest technologies over the years since its launch in 2015. This has helped Hyundai CRETA to remain one of the bestselling mid-size SUVs in India.

The car sports a bold design and is equipped with cutting-edge technology along with an array of features for the comfort and safety of passengers. The SUV features a striking a front profile, with Signature Horizon LED positioning lamps, DRLs, and a black chrome parametric radiator grille.

Announcing the sales milestone, Hyundai Motor India Ltd COO Tarun Garg said that Hyundai CRETA has been a brand that has captured the hearts of Indian customers and made India ‘Live the SUV life’. It has reaffirmed its legacy of being the Undisputed SUV with over 1 million sales.

He also added that the newly launched Hyundai CRETA facelift crossed 60,000 bookings since its debut.

The most awarded SUV, CRETA has been a best seller for Hyundai Motor India, recording cumulative sales of over 10 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.80 lakh units in the export market, strengthening Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards ‘Make in India’, said the company.

The Creta features a 26.03 cm infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm multi-display digital cluster. The new Hyundai Creta is offered in three powertrains- 1.5 L MPi Petrol, 1.5 L U2 CRDi Diesel, and the power-packed 1.5 L Turbo GDi Petrol. The new Hyundai Creta introduces three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

The Hyundai Creta is offered at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).