Honda XL750 Transalp launched in India; Price starts at Rs 10.99 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter has launched the XL750 Transalp, which made its debut at EICMA 2022, in India at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the bike is open across Honda BigWing dealerships. However, the Motorcycle will be available in the country in a limited number of 100 units. As per reports, it will be imported via the CBU route.

The new Honda XL750 Transalp will be available in two colour options: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.

Honda XL750 Transalp features

The Honda XL750 Transalp is based on the original Transalp of the 1980s with some modern elements. The adventure motorcycle features an upswept side-slung exhaust, a tall stature, a compact LED headlamp with a large windscreen, and a stepped seat.

The Transalp rides on a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel. It sports a set of 43mm Showa upside-down front fork suspension at the front and Pro-Link monoshock at the rear. For the breaking system, the motorcycle gets dual 310 mm wave discs with 2-piston calipers in the front and a 256 mm disc at the rear. The bike also features disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Other features of the XL750 Transalp include a 5-inch TFT dash that houses the speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge and consumption, riding modes, engine parameters and more. This display is customizable as per the rider’s preference and the management can be done via the screen or the switchgear on the left handlebar.

It also features Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), ABS and assist slipper clutch.

Honda XL750 Transalp engine

Powering the new Honda XL750 Transalp is a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor with a 270-degree crankshaft. The engine produces 90bhp and 75Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a throttle-by-wire system. Honda uses a Ni-SiC (Nickel-Silicon Carbide) coating on the cylinders, which is said to increase the engine’s efficiency. The same coating is also used on the CRF450R and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

It has five riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User as per their preference.

