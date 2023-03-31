Honda to introduce a 350cc cruiser motorcycle in India very soon

Honda is all set to introduce another 350cc segment motorcycle in India. This upcoming motorcycle will be a cruiser and it will bring more strength to the 350cc segment of the company. The upcoming cruiser motorcycle is expected to be based on the CB350 platform, just like the CB 350RS and the H’ness CB350.

The new cruiser by Honda is expected to take on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 if launched in India. If Honda manages to launch it with a proper price tag, we might get a new cruiser at around Rs 2-2.2 lakh. The engine of the upcoming cruiser is expected to be the same 348cc single-cylinder engine that is offered in the other 350cc segment bikes by Honda in India. However, the same 350cc engine will be tuned to meet the requirements of a cruiser. An additional new engine for the cruiser will result in extra expenses for Honda.

The new Honda cruiser might get its inspiration from Rebel 300 cruiser that is offered overseas. The suspension set-up of the motorcycle will be modified in order to provide it a low ground clearance (which is a typical feature in cruisers). We also expect Honda to tune the gearbox in order to meet the requirement. The launch of the 350cc cruiser is expected to be towards the end of this year.

Speaking about the 350cc segment, the company recently launched the 2023 Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS in India. The company also introduced multiple custom kits.

A total of six kits are offered for the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. While the H’ness CB350 gets four new custom kits, CB350RS gets two kits. The H’ness CB350 gets Comfort kit, Tourer kit, Café Racer kit and Solo Carrier kit. On the other hand, the CB350RS gets Café Racer kit as well s SUV kits. The company offers 1-year standard warranty on the accessories. Speaking about the prices of the custom kit, they start at Rs 7,100 and go up to Rs 22,200.