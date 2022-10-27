Honda teases the launch of its upcoming SUV in Indonesia, might be the upgraded WR-V

Honda has teased the launch of its upcoming a mid-size SUV in Indonesia. The company will reveal about the SUV on November 2. While the teased image by the company does not reveal much about the upcoming SUV, we assume that it might be the next generation of WR-V.

The company has also mentioned a big W in the backdrop of the teased image, which gives a subtle hint about the name of the upcoming SUV. Even though the company (Honda) has not made it official, the upcoming SUV might be launched in India after its launch in Indonesia. From the silhouette we could figure out that the SUV offers an A-pillar and resembles like HR-V SUV.

Considering that the SUV is of mid-size category, it is expected that Honda might offers a strong hybrid powertrain just like the Honda City in India. We can also expect a 1.5-litre petrol engine on the SUV. However, we cannot ignore the fact that Honda might offer a petrol or turbo petrol engine on the SUV.

When it comes to the cabin of the SUV, we expect a lot of features. Some of the key features of the SUV include touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity for Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, sunroof, multiple speakers, cruised control and much more. In terms of safety, the SUV is expected to offer ABS with ESC, multiple airbags, ISOFIX and much more.

If the SUV makes it to India, it can improve the sales of Honda. We expect that the upcoming Honda SUV will make it to the 2023 Indian Auto Expo which will be held early next year. Currently Honda offers a single SUV in India and it is none other than the Honda WR-V. If the new SUV launches in India, Honda might give a proper competition to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.