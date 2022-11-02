Honda reveals the new Honda WR-V SUV based on the Honda City platform in Indonesia

Honda has finally revealed its latest SUV- Honda WR-V in the Indonesian market. The new Honda WR-V offers a refreshed design as compared to its predecessor. If reports are to be believed, the chances are high that the new Honda WR-V will land in India sometime in 2023. The SUV was teased few days earlier by Honda in Indonesia.

Key Details

The Honda WR-V SUV draws its inspiration from the bigger Honda SUVs like the HR-V and CR-V. Both the bigger SUVs offered by the company are sold abroad. The SUV has a C-pillar and offers a new back design. There is also a prominent shoulder line as well as huge body cladding on the doors. The SUV is available with 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels. Both the headlamps as well as tail lamps receive a refreshed design

When it comes to the engine of the new SUV, it is powered by the same engine that is offered in the Honda City available in India. A 1.5-litre petrol engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual as well as CVT gearbox. The engine churns out a maximum of 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque. The new WR-V is based on the same platform as that of the 4th generation of Honda City.

The overall dimensions of the SUV are more than the previous model. Speaking about the dimensions, the WR-V is 4,060mm in length, 1780mm in width, and 1608mm in height. The ground clearance of the SUV stands at 220mm while the boot space is 380 litres.

In terms of Interior, the WR-V SUV gets 7” touchscreen unit along with ADAS features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation system, Lane Keep Assist System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Auto High Beam, six airbags and much more.

The new Honda WR-V is offered in two variants/ packages- WR-V E and WR-V RS. While the Honda WR-V E gets 16-inch alloy wheels, the WR-V RS is offered with 17-inch alloy wheels. Apart from the wheel, there are other minor features that are offered on the RS trim.