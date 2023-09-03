Honda Elevate to launch in India tomorrow, What is the price we can expect

Honda Elevate is going to launch in India tomorrow and we expect that it will be increasing the competition of the mid-size SUV segment. The pricing of the SUV will be the deciding factor when it comes to the competition. The Honda Elevate can be booked online for Rs 5000 or Rs 21,000 at Honda dealership. The deliveries will begin soon after the price of the SUV is announced.

It is expected that the base variant price will start as low as Rs 10 lakh and top variant will go as high as Rs 18 lakh (both prices are expected ex-showroom, India prices).

What do we know about the SUV

Honda Elevate gets the same engine as that of the Honda city 5th generation. The engine is a tried and tested unit from Honda and is expected to offer a smooth on road experience. The 1.5 DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine of the SUV is the same unit as the 1.5-litre petrol unit on Honda City and is coupled with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. It offers 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque.

In the interior, the SUV gets a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. Key features on the SUV are lane-watch camera, wireless charging, wireless smartphone integration, rear parking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV gets a single sunroof in the interior along with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment.

When it comes to design, the SUV offers a large octagonal grille with a Honda logo in the middle. The headlights are embedded with the LED DRLs and are placed under a thick chrome bar. The fog lamps are present below the headlamps. There will be dual tone as well as single tone colour variants of the SUV. There will be four variants of the SUV and it includes SV, V, VX and ZX.

From the sides, the SUV gets plastic cladding over the wheel arches. The 17-inch alloy wheels have a similarity in design just like the facelift City. At the back we get tail-lights that are connected with each other with a red bar.

The Honda Elevate is 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2650mm while the boot space is 458 liters. On the other hand, the ground clearance of the Elevate is 220mm.