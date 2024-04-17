2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 S variant launched with Smart Key; Priced at Rs 1,5 Lakh

Yamaha has launched the new S version of the Aerox 155 with a state-of-the-art Smart Key technology in India. The S denotes Smart Key which comes with this version of the Aerox as standard and it is available in two colour options with prices starting at Rs 1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the Aerox 155 S variant expensive by Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 than the standard and MotoGP trims, respectively.

The highlight of the AEROX 155 Version S variant is its Smart Key technology, which designed to redefine urban mobility. This advanced system offers functionalities such as Answer Back, Unlock, and Immobilizer, providing riders with a seamless and secure experience. It will enable the rider to locate the scooter from a distance by flashing blinkers and emanating a buzzer sound.

With the Answer Back feature of the Smart Key, riders will be able to locate their scooter in crowded areas. It flashes the blinkers and a buzzer sound for easy identification in the crowded urban areas. Additionally, the keyless ignition simplifies the startup process, eliminating the need for riders to manually insert the key to start the scooter as that is possible through proximity detection. The rider just needs to stay in a close proximity to the scooter and then rotate a knob on the key to the ignition position, and pressing the starter button to start the vehicle.

Lastly the Immobilizer features immobilises the scooter to prevent potential theft when the key is out of range. The company says the inclusion of this feature will enhance the safety quotient substantially by preventing the risk of unauthorised access to the scooter.

Mechanically, the S variant of the Aerox 155 remains the same as other variants. It continues to be powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation technology. The power and torque output numbers stand at 14.75bhp and 13.9Nm. It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels that are suspended by telescopic forks and a monoshock while braking duties are handled by a single disc at both ends. It tips the scales at 126kg and gets a 5.5-litre fuel tank.

Price, colour options

The Aerox 155 Version S, available exclusively at Blue Square showrooms, debuts in two captivating color shades – Silver and Racing Blue, priced at Rs. 1,50,600 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

