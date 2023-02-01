Hero Xoom: Check important highlights of the latest sporty scooter by Hero

Hero Xoom is the latest scooter that is launched by Hero MotoCorp in India and it is expected to be quite appealing for younger riders. The scooter is the latest product by the company and the introductory price starts from Rs 68,599. The Hero Xoom has significant internal as well as external differences from the other 110cc scooters that are offered by the company.

The Hero Xoom appears sporty from the outside and has a contrastingly different design as compared to the Pleasure + or the Maestro Edge 110. However, from the interior Xoom has the same 110cc engine (as present on the Edge 110 and Pleasure 110+) that produces 8.15hp of power and 8.7Nm of torque.

In terms of design, the Hero Xoom gets LED headlights a well as tail lamp and DRL. There is also the presence of Bluetooth connectivity on the scooter. The cornering lights on the scooter are something that is not present in the segment. The gyroscope on the scooter detects lean angle and illuminates lights on either side of the scooter. If observed closely, the Hero Xoom looks quite similar to the Vida V1. However, the curves and creases on the scooter are different.

The Hero Xoom is offered in three variants LX, VX and ZX. While the base variant gets a price tag of Rs 68,599, the other variants (VX and ZX) are priced Rs 71,799 and Rs 76,699 respectively. The bookings of the scooter start from February 1 (today). The company has not specifically revealed about the time duration of the introductory prices.

Some specifications of the scooter change along with the variants. The ZX variant gets Bluetooth, 190mm front disc as well as cornering lights. The VX variant gets fully digital speedometer with Amber LCD i3s technology. On the other hand, the base variant gets semi-digital instrumentation and drum brake. There is no presence of disc brake and Bluetooth on the scooter.