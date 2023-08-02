Harley Davidson X440 prices increased by Rs 10,500, to be effective from August 4

The prices of Harley Davidson X440 have been increased by Rs 10,500 within a month of its launch in India. This means that initial price of the motorcycle is now Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the top end variant of the X440 costs Rs 2.80 lakh. However, the prices will be implemented from August 4 and this means that interested users can still buy the motorcycle with introductory price.

Harley Davidson X440’s booking window closes on August 3 and the company has not yet suggested about the next booking window of the motorcycle. This can also mean that company is pushing more and more interested customers to book the motorcycle (during the introductory price period). The test ride of the motorcycle will start from September 2023 while the deliveries will begin from October.

We have mentioned the updated prices of the X440 below.

Variant Old Price New Price Denim Rs 2,29,000 Rs. 2,39,500 Vivid Rs 2,49,000 Rs. 2,59,500 S Rs 2,69,000 Rs. 2,79,500

All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.

Key Specs

The Harley Davidson X440 gets a 398cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates 27 bhp of power. On the other hand, the engine produces 38 Nm of torque. Users get a 6-speed gearbox on the Harley Davidson X440.

When it comes to suspension, we get inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear which gets preload adjustability. In terms of brakes, we get 320mm disc brake at the front. The motorcycle sits on a Trellis frame. While the base variant gets spoke wheels, the other variants get alloy wheels.

The key design features that are offered in the motorcycle include round headlamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tank along with LED lighting, LCD instrument console and much more. A muscular look is offered on the motorcycle and riders get an upright riding position. Harley Davidson X440 gets several design elements from the XR 1200.